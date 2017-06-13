AUDUSD: 4 hour charts continue to correct lower

The Aud squeezed higher on Tuesday, to match the 7 June high at 0.7565, but failed to make further progress and drifted back to a low of 0.7522 before settling the day at 0.7540, pretty much unchanged from where it started the day. As with the previous …
