AUD/USD: a bearish bias while traders brace for the Jackson Hole symposium

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7896, down -0.11% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7907 and low at 0.7893. AUD/USD is consolidated as we head into Tokyo in thin markets while traders are on standby awaiting the speeches at the Kansas City Fed …
