Analysts at the National Australia Bank (NAB) offer a brief technical view on the AUD/USD pair, it the wake of the recent sell-off. Price has traded in a broad triangle since the low of early 2016 that has neither confirmed nor rejected the multi-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: A weekly close above 0.7700/30 key – NAB - September 27, 2017
- NAB technical analysis of AUD/USD: short-term neutral, medium-term bullish - September 27, 2017
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Major Retracement Zone at .7847 to .7782 - September 27, 2017