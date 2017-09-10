Credit Suisse FX Technical Strategy Research notes that AUD/USD has held uptrend and price support at .7866 before breaking above the July high of .8067 and settling around there. “We allow for fresh selling here, but favor a break above to reinstate the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Allow For S/T Selling Before Resuming Of Core Bull Trend: Levels & Targets – Credit Suisse - September 10, 2017
- AUDUSD Forecast Week 04-09 September - September 10, 2017
- AUD/USD fails to cheer N.Korea inaction and uptick in Chinese inflation - September 10, 2017