The Australian dollar plummeted to its lowest in over two weeks, following the lead of the Canadian dollar. The commodity linked currency was rejected earlier on the day from the 0.8030 region, as Chinese mixed money data released overnight weighed on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD analysis: Aussie down, hit from multiple fronts - September 18, 2017
- AUD/USD – Australian Dollar US Dollar - September 18, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Price Action Suggests Dovish Expectations from RBA Minutes - September 18, 2017