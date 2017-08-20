AUD/USD analysis: bullish momentum above 0.7965

The Australian dollar closed the week with gains against the greenback at 0.7927, backed by a recovery in base metals mid-week, later boosted by a rally in gold prices. The commodity flirted with $1,300.00 a troy ounce by the end of the week, on mounting …
