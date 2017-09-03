AUD/USD analysis: struggling at key resistance, limited by 0.8000

The AUD/USD pair gained for a third consecutive week, unable, however, to regain the 0.8000 threshold. The pair settled at 0.7968 on Friday, as commodity-related currencies were the most benefited from tepid US data. Gold prices holding near yearly highs …
