The Australian and New Zealand Dollars posted solid gains early in the session in reaction to domestic news, put prices retreated after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at another interest rate hike. On Wednesday, the AUD/USD settled at .8030, up 0.0022 or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Look for a Two-sided Trade with Investors Dealing with Fed, Domestic Data - September 21, 2017
- AUDUSD Broke Below Trend Line Support At 0.7975 - September 20, 2017
- AUDUSD Neutral To Bullish, Rally Stalls Around Key 0.8000 Level - September 20, 2017