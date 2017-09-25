Political uncertainty drove the New Zealand Dollar lower as the ruling National Party won the largest number of votes in a weekend election but failed to secure a ruling majority, with a protracted period of coalition building now a possibility. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – NZD Pressured by Election Results; Trade Balance on Tap - September 25, 2017
- AUD/USD analysis: gold’s bounce limits Aussie decline - September 25, 2017
- Black American Musicians Join Kneeling Protest Against Trump - September 25, 2017