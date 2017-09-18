The Australian and New Zealand Dollar closed sharply lower against the U.S. Dollar on Monday as investors prepared for a busy week. Both currencies rallied early in the session before getting slammed by a stronger U.S. Dollar. Daily NZDUSD The U.S. Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Price Action Suggests Dovish Expectations from RBA Minutes - September 18, 2017
- AUD/USD drops further, hits 2-week lows - September 18, 2017
- AUD/USD: breaking below a key channel support area, end of bullish run? - September 18, 2017