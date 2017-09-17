AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Watch for New Zealand Election Surprise

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars finished mixed last week against the U.S. Dollar. Both were under pressure all week until Friday when a better-than-expected economic report in New Zealand triggered a surge in the Kiwi. Prices retreated early last …
