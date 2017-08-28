AUD/USD At New Highs

AUD/USD edges higher and resumes the minor rebound. Technically should climb much higher as the rate is located in the green zone. USD lost more ground versus the Aussie as the dollar index has plunged since Friday’s session. Price reached an important …
