Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7913, up 0.02% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7920 and low at 0.7908. AUD/USD is currently stable at the lower end of the 0.79 handle, in a minor recovery of the supply from 0.7950. Metals are supporting an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: bearish bias persists ahead of Jackson Hole, bulls to commit to the 0.79 handle? - August 22, 2017
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Struggling to Build on Upside Break - August 22, 2017
- AUD/USD analysis: steady around 0.7900, downside scope limited - August 22, 2017