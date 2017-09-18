AUD/USD: breaking below a key channel support area, end of bullish run?

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7965, down -0.35% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.8037 and low at 0.7964. AUD/USD lost traction on the 0.80 handle after supply from the Asian high at 0.8035, (where the Friday high was made), and made for a …
