AUDUSD extends its bullish movement from 0.7871 to as high as 0.8095, breaking above the previous high resistance at 0.8065. There is a bullish trend line with support at around 0.7990 on the 4-hour chart. There is also another bullish trend line on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Breaks Above 0.8065 Resistance - September 8, 2017
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD breakout of Symmetric Triangle pattern raises scope for further upside, stay long - September 8, 2017
- AUD/USD retreats from 28-month high, Aussie home loans rise 2.9% - September 7, 2017