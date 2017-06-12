On the daily chart of AUD/USD we are observing a a completed big, slow and overlapping price action that is considered as triangle correction. This big triangle was completed at the 0.7748 level, from where a new impulsive drop unfolded. We see recent drop …
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Completed A BIG Correction; Weakness Ahead - June 12, 2017
- Short-term trading idea FX AUD/USD – bear speculation: return to 0.7345 - June 12, 2017
- FX Corner – AUDUSD, GBPCAD, EURGBP – My 3 Top Intraweek Trades - June 12, 2017