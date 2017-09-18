AUDUSD Daily Analysis – Monday, Sept. 18

AUDUSD stays in a bullish price channel on its 4-hour chart and remains in the uptrend from 0.7807. As long as the price is in the channel, the pullback from 0.8124 could be treated as consolidation of the uptrend. Near-term resistance is at 0.8050, a …
