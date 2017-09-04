AUDUSD Daily Analysis – Monday, Sept. 4

AUDUSD is facing 0.7995 resistance, a break of this level could signal resumption of the uptrend from 0.7807, then next target would be at 0.8050 area. Key support is at 0.7866, only a breakdown below this level could trigger another fall towards 0.7700.
