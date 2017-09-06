AUD/USD dips below 0.80 on weak Aussie retail sales and smaller trade surplus

The offered tone around the Aussie dollar gathered pace, pushing the AUD/USD to a session low of 0.7991 after the Aussie retail sales missed estimates and the trade surplus came-in smaller than expected. The currency pair faced rejection at 0.8019 [rising …
