Having posted a session low level of 0.7885, the AUD/USD pair regained traction and is now seen building on previous session’s recovery move from one-week lows. The pair had good two-way volatile moves on Thursday, dropping to a 6-day low level near the 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD extends recovery from one-week lows, further beyond 0.79 level - August 25, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Focus on Durable Goods Early, Yellen, Draghi Later - August 25, 2017
- Technical Outlook: AUDUSD – Bears Found Footstep At Fibo 61.8% Support At 0.7866 - August 25, 2017