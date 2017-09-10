The AUD/USD is not particularly impressed by North Korea inaction over the weekend and an uptick in Chinese inflation, forcing us to question whether the range bound Aussie-US 10-year yield spread is playing the spoil sport. Currently, the pair is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast Week 04-09 September - September 10, 2017
- AUD/USD fails to cheer N.Korea inaction and uptick in Chinese inflation - September 10, 2017
- Elliott Wave Analysis: AUDUSD Big Picture - September 10, 2017