AUDUSD forecast | analysis Australian Dollar on Monday August 28

Australia’s trade surplus narrowed 58 percent to AUD 0.86 billion in June of 2017 from a downwardly revised AUD 2.02 billion in May. The figure came in below market expectations of AUD 1.8 billion, as exports fell 1 percent from a month earlier to AUD 31 …
