Among the important news from Australia that can influence the Australian Dollar rate, it is worth highlighting: The change in the volume of capital expenditures in the private sector. AUD/USD forecast | technical currency pair australian greenback to us …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD forecast | technical analysis MiddayAugust 31, 2017 - August 31, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Investors Dumping Overvalued Currencies - August 31, 2017
- Celebrities Donate Generously To Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds - August 31, 2017