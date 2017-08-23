AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Pivot at .7884 Controlling Price Action

The AUD/USD is trading lower early Wednesday. The market is following-through to the downside after a sell-off on Tuesday. The U.S. Dollar is strengthening amid speculation that the White House and Republicans are making progress on tax legislation or on …
