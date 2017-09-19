The AUD/USD closed higher on Tuesday after the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes, but remained rangebound as investors prepared for Wednesday’s U.S. Federal Reserve pronouncements. The minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Rangebound but Bullish Over .8053; Bearish Under .7928 - September 19, 2017
- AUD: Selective Modest Gains Expected Against USD, NZD – SocGen - September 19, 2017
- AUD/USD: stuck around 0.80 the figure awaiting FOMC - September 19, 2017