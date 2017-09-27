AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Major Retracement Zone at .7847 to .7782

The Australian Dollar continued to weaken as bullish U.S. Dollar traders pinned their hopes on U.S. tax reform and higher interest rates in December. On Wednesday, U.S. President Trump proposed the biggest U.S. tax overhaul in three decades. Better-than …
