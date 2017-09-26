AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Watch for Technical Bounce on Test of .7847 to .7782

The AUD/USD broke sharply lower on Tuesday as investors responded to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s slightly hawkish tone on interest rates. In an afternoon speech, Yellen acknowledged the central bank’s struggles to forecast one of its key …
