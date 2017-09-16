The Australian Dollar finished lower against its U.S. counterpart last week while posting an inside move. The chart pattern suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. Bullish investors believe the fundamentals are strong enough to support a rally.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weekly Chart Bullish Over .8007, Bearish Under .7965 - September 16, 2017
- AUD/USD Forecast Sept.18-22 - September 15, 2017
- AUD/USD Stays in the Green Zone - September 15, 2017