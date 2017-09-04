The AUD/USD is trading slightly lower on Monday. U.S. banks are on holiday on Monday so we expect to see limited price action. Additionally, investors are not likely to move the move the Forex pair too much ahead of Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weekly Chart Pattern Flat Ahead of RBA Decision, GDP Figures - September 4, 2017
- AUD/USD stuck in tight range around mid-0.79s - September 4, 2017
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD closes bearish gap, takes 5-DMA support at 0.7943 - September 4, 2017