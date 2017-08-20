The AUDUSD increased 0.0031 or 0.39% to 0.7915 on Friday August 18 from 0.7884 in the previous trading session. Historically, the Australian Dollar reached an all time high of 1.10 in July of 2011 and a record low of 0.48 in April of 2001. AUDUSD FX …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD FX Exchange Weekly Outlook - August 20, 2017
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weekly Pivot at .7936 Controlling Direction - August 19, 2017
- AUDUSD Rebounded From Trend Line Support - August 19, 2017