The bid tone around the Aussie dollar strengthened, pushing the AUD/USD pair to a fresh session high of 0.7626 after the Aussie data showed the economy added 42K jobs in May, which is well above the consensus estimate of 10K job additions. Full time jobs …
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD jumps to fresh session highs on strong Aussie jobs data - June 14, 2017
- AUDUSD increased 0.0093 or 1.23% - June 14, 2017
- Forex – Chart AUD/USD Update: Setback see support at .7566 and .7527/17 - June 14, 2017