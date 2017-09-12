AUD/USD jumps to fresh session tops, near mid-0.8000s

After an initial retreat, the AUD/USD pair found fresh buying interest and refreshed session tops, near mid-0.800s during early European session. Earlier during Asian session, the pair dropped to test the key 0.80 psychological mark after the National …
