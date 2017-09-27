AUD/USD looks vulnerable below 0.7860, 6-week lows

Having failed the recovery attempt in Asia, the AUD/USD pair continues to consolidate near six-week lows of 0.7860, as we progress towards the European opening bells. AUD/USD awaits key catalysts The spot keeps the offered tone intact and trades …
