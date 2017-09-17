AUDUSD orders 13 Sept – Large option expiries casting a shadow https://t.co/izpFhIpVeA

05:59a RBA’s Harper jawbones AUD/USD, 10-yr yield comes to the rescue By @godbole17 .. 05:49a AUD/USD Wipes Out Gains To 0.8021 After RBA’s Harper Comments 05:49a RBA’s Harper: economic growth too weak to justify a rate hike By @HareshMengh.. 05:39a # …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)