AUD/USD positive above 0.7748/41 – Commerzbank

The positive stance around the Aussie Dollar is expected to stay unchanged above the 0.7748/41 band, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank. “AUD/USD is holding over the 3 month uptrend at 0.7896 (redrawn), intraday Elliott …
