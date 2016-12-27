The Australian dollar has been rather choppy over the last several weeks as I write this, but most importantly we have broken down below a significant uptrend line. On top of that, the US dollar has been strengthening again, causing gold to fall relatively …
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Q1 2017 Forecast - December 27, 2016
- Nse’s virtual monopoly_ winner takes it all in the biggest index options market – the economic times exchange rate us to british pound - December 26, 2016
- Jewellery showcasing 300-year old traditions on auction next week aud usd historical data - December 26, 2016