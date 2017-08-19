AUDUSD rebounded strongly to 0.7960 area after approaching the bullish trend line on its daily chart, suggesting that the pair remains in the uptrend from 0.7328 and the pullback from 0.8065 could be treated as consolidation of the uptrend. As long as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weekly Pivot at .7936 Controlling Direction - August 19, 2017
- AUDUSD Rebounded From Trend Line Support - August 19, 2017
- AUDUSD FOREX EXCHANGE HIGHER MIDDAY Friday August 18 - August 18, 2017