The AUD/USD pair managed to recover early lost ground and is currently placed at session tops, just above mid-0.8000s. The pair extended Friday’s sharp pull-back from levels beyond the 0.8100 handle, the highest since mid-May 2015, and touched a session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers early lost ground, back around mid-0.8000s - September 11, 2017
- AUDUSD remains in the uptrend from 0.7807 - September 11, 2017
- AUD/USD: Allow For S/T Selling Before Resuming Of Core Bull Trend: Levels & Targets – Credit Suisse - September 10, 2017