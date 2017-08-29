AUD/USD remains bid following upbeat Aussie data

AUD/USD remains bid around 0.7970 after the data released in Australia showed a big improvement in the construction activity and a drop in the building approvals. The second quarter construction work has jumped 9.3%, beating the forecast of 1.0%.
