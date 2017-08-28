AUD/USD remains capped below mid-0.7900s supply zone

The AUD/USD pair continued with its struggled to move past 0.7950-55 supply zone and retreated from highs, albeit has managed to hold onto minor gains through the mid-European session. The pair’s pull-back lacked any catalyst and could be solely attributed …
