AUD/USD continues the retreat from the 28-month high of 0.8067, now trading near 0.8050 handle. Australia July home loans came-in at 2.9% m/m, beating the estimated rise to 1.0% from the previous month’s figure of 0.5%. Investment lending dropped 3.9% m/m.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats from 28-month high, Aussie home loans rise 2.9% - September 7, 2017
- AUD/USD clocks 6-week high ahead of China data & RBA’s Debelle speech - September 7, 2017
- AUD/USD: trading tendencies remain - September 7, 2017