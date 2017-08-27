Thursday’s Doji candle on the AUD/USD was followed by a positive move on Friday, thus signaling heightened odds of a break above the key technical resistance of 0.7963 [Aug 17 high]. Currently, the spot is trading around 0.7940. The one-month 25-delta …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Risk Reversal is flat lined, bullish break unlikely?
Thursday’s Doji candle on the AUD/USD was followed by a positive move on Friday, thus signaling heightened odds of a break above the key technical resistance of 0.7963 [Aug 17 high]. Currently, the spot is trading around 0.7940. The one-month 25-delta …