consistent with lopsided speculative long positioning and a reversion towards fair value (an estimate of where the Aussie “should” be based on fundamentals such a commodity prices and interest rate differentials) A firmer US dollar played a role in this move
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD should “find support on dips to around 0.78. But …” - August 20, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Focus Will Be On Central Bank Speakers at Jackson Hole - August 20, 2017
- AUD/USD steady at support aon 0.79 handle awaiting a catalyst - August 20, 2017