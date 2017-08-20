Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7821, up 0.01% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7826 and low at 0.7817. AUD/USD is steady at the start of the week with a lack of impetus in Asia during a phase of consolidation. Analysts at Westpac noted that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Focus Will Be On Central Bank Speakers at Jackson Hole - August 20, 2017
- AUD/USD steady at support aon 0.79 handle awaiting a catalyst - August 20, 2017
- AUD/USD analysis: bullish momentum above 0.7965 - August 20, 2017