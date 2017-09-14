Currently, AUD/USD is trading in the red at 0.7992 after facing rejection at 0.8006 earlier today. The North Korea news did rock the US dollar during the overnight trade, however, the US inflation surprise ensured the 0.80 handle becomes a tough nut to crack.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD struggles to regain 0.80 on US inflation surprise - September 14, 2017
- AUDUSD Bulls Fight to Keep Rally Alive - September 14, 2017
- AUDUSD Daily Analysis – Thursday, Sept. 14 - September 14, 2017