AUD/USD stuck at 61.8% Fib, Aussie inflation gauge cools

AUD/USD is working hard to cut through 0.7967 [0.8065-0.7807] in Asia as the heightened tensions in the Korean Peninsula is sapping demand for the risky assets. North Korea successfully tested a nuclear bomb; its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.
