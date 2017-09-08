USD/CHF is trying to bounce. Strong resistance is given at 0.9771 (15/06/2017 high). The pair is likely to head further lower below 0.9444 (03/05/2017). Expected to show renewed bearish pressures. In the long-term, the pair is still trading in range since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD: Surge higher - September 8, 2017
- AUD/USD Running For Another Target - September 8, 2017
- Elliott Wave Analysis: AUDUSD Trading In Final Wave Five - September 8, 2017