AUD/USD Technical Strategy: Flat Aussie Dollar struggling to make good on bullish breakout vs US cousin Inconclusive technical positioning argues against open exposure for now The Australian Dollar has struggled to build upside momentum against its US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Struggling to Build on Upside Break - August 22, 2017
- AUD/USD analysis: steady around 0.7900, downside scope limited - August 22, 2017
- Forex technical analysis: AUDUSD moving back toward lows - August 22, 2017