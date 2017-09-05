AUD/USD turning south back below 0.80 handle, where next?

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7995, up 0.64% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.8030 and low at 0.7942. AUD/USD has turned south as we progress through the US session, and had broken below the 0.80 handle while otherwise, the pair was bid on …
