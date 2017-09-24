AUD/USD Weekly Analysis – September 24

AUD/USD broke below the bullish support trend line on its daily chart, suggesting that lengthier consolidation for the uptrend from 0.7328 is underway. Range trading between 0.7807 and 0.8124 would likely be seen in a couple of weeks. As long as 0.7807 key …
